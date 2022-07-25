Gov’t to spend 25 billion to refurbish Busolwe General hospital in Butaleja

The Ministry of Health has signed a contract with Excel Construction Company to kickstart renovation works at Busolwe General Hospital in Butaleja District, in the first week of September at a cost of over 7 million dollars, or about 25 billion shillings. The renovations will include ward expansion, refurbishment of service blocks, operating theatres, and delivery suites, as well as waterworks. The construction work had been delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be completed in a space of two years.