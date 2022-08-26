Gov’t to restore degraded areas of Bugisu, Karamoja

Uganda is among the five African countries, including Kenya, Malawi, Ethiopia, and Tanzania, that is set to receive a 150 million dollar grant from the Europe-based Restore Africa project, funded by the private sector company known as Asset Climate Management, through the Global Ever Greening Alliance. Over 352,000 smallholder farmers in thirty-six districts across the country will be supported to restore, upgrade, and improve existing agroforestry practices, integrating trees into various farming systems to improve soil and water management. Out of the 22.7 million dollar share for Uganda, which accounts for 86.5 billion shillings, Over 560,000 hectares of degraded land will also be restored in various parts of the country, including the Karamoja Region and Elgon Region, among others. The project will be implemented by a consortium of agencies led by the Catholic Relief Agency.