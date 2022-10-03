Gov't to improve conditions of slum dwellers

The government is planning to implement the national slum upgrading strategy and Action plan in a bid to improve the living conditions of slum dwellers. The plan, which also targets the informal settlements in urban areas seeks to create affordable housing in the country. The revelation was made by Judith Nabakooba, the state minister for lands, housing, and urban planning as she briefed journalists on Uganda's plans for world habitat day celebrations.