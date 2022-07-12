Gov’t to ensure unhindered supply of fuel

With concerns being raised about fuel supplies and the rising cost of fuel, the State Minister for Energy and Mineral Development Sidronius Opolot Okasaai, has assured parliament that the central government is determined to improve fuel supply in the country to allow the interplay of market forces of demand and supply to determine pump prices, by the month of August. In his statement to the August House, the Minister hopes that this move will finally lower the cost of fuel in the long run. The Minister revealed that the government had facilitated Mahathi Infra Uganda Limited to complete the 72million litre capacity storage facilities off Entebbe Road. Assembling of the first barge with a capacity of 4.5 million litres to transport fuel across Lake Victoria is also complete. The barge is capable of making two round trips of fuel per week