Gov’t to develop regulations on using phones in schools

Ministry of Education and sports is developing a framework to have a basis for developing supporting regulation of the use of mobile phones among other ICTs in the setting of educational institutions of Learning. Upon completion, this policy will be presented before the cabinet. Some schools have allowed some learners to use smartphones as a learning tool in a regulated manner. However the government says, the use of personal mobile phones by learners in a school setting is still not allowed. Meanwhile, visitation days are still banned.