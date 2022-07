Gov’t to crackdown on unregistered boda boda operators

Government is planning to start enforcing guidelines put in place to regulate the boda boda industry in Kampala. The Ministry of Works and transport in January gave boda boda riders in the capital a six-months ultimatum to register at stage level and also enrol for a training on road safety guidelines. This period elapsed last Friday. Government says Boda Boda riders who did not adhere to these guidelines will be dealt with.