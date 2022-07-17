Gov’t to close down airport COVID19 testing facility

The government is considering closing the COVID-19 Testing Laboratory at Entebbe Airport and instead intensifying its vaccination campaign. This follows a resolution by the COVID-19 Task Force, which met to review a status report and give guidance to the country on the management of the pandemic. Chaired by prime minister Robinah Nabbanja, the meeting heard that the prevalence of Covid-19 was going down and it was now time to intensify a vaccination campaign, which has seen at least 18 million Ugandans getting the jab.