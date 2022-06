Gov’t should have a uniform salary scale for all teachers - Mayiga

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has advised government to end the segregation in pay for teachers of the arts and those of the sciences. In responding to the ongoing strike, the Katikkiro says both arts and sciences complement each other and there is no need for salary differences. The call came as the Katikiro attended the Kingdom's budget session for the new financial year 2022 - 2023 at Bulange Mengo.