Gov’t sets up team to boost international trade

The Ministry of Trade Industry and Cooperatives has flagged off a team of 10 women entrepreneurs to source for markets in Canada, New York and the US. The selected entrepreneurs are drawn from 230 who participated in the training with support from the Trade facility office of Canada. The state minister of trade Harriet Ntabazi says this is among other things to help address the ever-present challenge of market access. The trade formalisation tour is part of the ministry’s export readiness program launched in 2017 in partnership to grow various sectors.