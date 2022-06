Gov’t sets up 1.1 bn shilling water plant in Ibanda

The Ministry of Water & Environment through the Umbrella for Water and Sanitation with support from the World Bank has invested 1.1 million dollars in a water supply project in a bid to increase water supply coverage by increasing the pipeline networks and connections within the various schemes. The piped water supply project will curb the challenges facing locals, who have been trekking long distances (almost 3-4 km) in search of water.