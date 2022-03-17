Gov’t prepares regulations on using phones in schools

The Minister of State for Higher Education Dr. John Crysostoem Muyingo says that the government is formulating a policy to be followed before students in the lower institutions of learning are allowed to have mobile phones and tablets as learning materials at school. However, some schools have adopted the use of smartphones to accelerate learning. But according to Muyingo, there is a need to have a well-organised procedure of accommodating the use of mobile phones and tables, and currently the government is doing the necessary consultations before they start.