Gov’t partners with Kingdom of Netherlands to build capacity of 16 referral hospitals

The Ministry of finance and economic development and the Kingdom of the Netherlands have signed grant agreements to undertake feasibility studies to strengthen the capacity of 16 regional referral hospitals and improve fecal sludge management in the greater Kampala metropolitan area. The grants are worth 214.5 billion shillings and 735,000 euros respectively. Finance Minister Matia Kasaija says the grants have come at the right time when Uganda's health sector is facing many challenges and has urged the implementing partners to use the funds appropriately.