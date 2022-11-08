Gov’t orders schools to close on 25th November

The Ministry of Education and Sports has directed all pre-primary, primary and secondary schools across the country to conclude the third term on the 25th of November 2022. This will see schools close, two weeks short of the planned 14-week school term, slated to close on the 9th of December. This is the latest measure by the government to stem the spread of the Ebola virus in schools. At least 8 school-going children have succumbed to the pandemic with a further 23 cases reported in 5 schools in Kampala, Wakiso and Mubende districts.