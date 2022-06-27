Gov’t needs backup plan ahead of Kenyan elections - Economists

Economists are calling for better planning to arrest the economic shocks manifesting in the form of rapidly increasing prices of agricultural produce. They say by now government should have put in place contingency plans of reserving fuel ahead of the unpredictable Kenyan elections. The excessive cost of fuel has translated into increased prices of agricultural produce, impacted also by a disruption in global supply chains in Kampala.