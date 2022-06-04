Gov’t moves to boost exports of artifacts

There is a growing demand for complete standards for handicrafts and souvenirs within and beyond Uganda, calling for increased marketing to grow exports in this area. Consequently, Doreen Katusiime, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, says the diversification strategy of Uganda’s exports, will scale both job creation and foreign exchange. Her call came during a national discourse on the need for E-commerce, that targets actors within the Handicrafts and Souvenirs Development value chains.