Gov't makes u-turn on Nyakabande closure plans

As DRC government forces fight the M23 rebels in the eastern part of the country, sending Congolese fleeing into Uganda, the government says the plan to shut down Nyakabande Transit Centre on 31st October is still on. Settlement. The settlement commandant of refugees at Nyakabande Transit Centre, Daniel Kisamo confirmed that the facility is still closed to all Congolese refugees and the 6,239 who are being housed here will be transferred to Nakivale Refugee Settlement in Isingiro District on Wednesday.