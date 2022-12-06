Gov’t looks to end corruption that costs Uganda Shs10 trillion annually

The government is looking to stem annual losses of about 10 trillion shillings to corruption by dealing with the non-declaration of tax revenues. This follows a report showing that this remains one of the biggest contributions to the vice. This came about during a joint statement by anti-corruption agencies as Uganda prepares to join the rest of the world to commemorate the international anti-corruption day slated for 9th December in the Ibanda district. It will run under the theme 'citizens must own the war to eliminate corruption -it is their war'