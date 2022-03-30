Gov’t launches shs16bn water project in Dokolo district

The Ministry of Water and Environment has commissioned a 16 billion shillings Water supply and sanitation project in Dokolo. The project, whose implementation started in August 2020, is expected to deal with a number of water-related concerns in the districts of Dokolo and Lira. In recent years, Dokolo district has had challenges with safe water supply as the majority of the people relied on boreholes. However, with the new project that was handed over to National Water and Sewerage Corporation, at least 68 villages are expected to benefit.