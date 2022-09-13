Gov’t launches second round of rubella-measles vaccine

The Ministry of Health is introducing a second measles-rubella shot for children aged 1 and a half years to the vaccination schedule, in an effort to eliminate the disease. According to the Health Ministry, Uganda has no current outbreak but the pockets of unvaccinated children over the last three years poses a high risk. Health experts from various countries including Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda are gathered here in Kampala to share experiences on the introduction of the dose