Gov’t launches online land information portal

Ministry of Lands has unveiled an e-land information portal to increase the ministry's efficiency and enhance public access to land information. Minister of Lands Judith Nabakooba said the Uganda National Land Information portal will reduce corruption as it will limit public interactions with land registry officials. The ministry says people will be able to conduct searches, at a fee of ten thousand shillings per search, in Kampala Capital City Authority Zonal land offices, before the system is rolled out to other parts of the country by June 2022.