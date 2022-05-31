Gov’t launches an online portal to ease data management

Ministry of ICT and national guidance has launched a Data Protection and Privacy Portal to Streamline Management of Personal Data. This is to regulate the data collection and processing and provide for the rights of the people whose data is collected and the obligations of organizations that collect this data. Members of the public will be able to access the portal using their website or through a USSD code on a mobile handset. State minister for ICT and National Guidance, Joyce Ssebugwawo launched the initiative at the media center.