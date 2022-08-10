Gov't launches 3 infrastructural projects in Obongi district

State minister for lands, Mario Obiga Kania has launched three multi-billion shilling projects in Obongi District under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Program. The program will cover the construction of resource centers in two sub-counties of Itula and Palorinya and the construction of a market at Ndirindiri. Obongi District is one of the refugee hosting communities with over 120,000 refugees something that has strained its resources.