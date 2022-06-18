Gov’t joins partners to revamp Kei forest reserve

The government with support from the European Union will soon commence the restoration of the degraded Mt Kei Central forest reserve in the Yumbe district. The programme is being run under the Response to Increased Environmental and Natural Resources Degradation in the Refugee Hosting Districts of Uganda (RED) in a bid to address the impacts created by the displaced population in the area on natural resources, and the livelihoods of the hosting communities of Yumbe and Terego district in West Nile region.