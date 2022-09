Gov’t introduces extra dose of rubella-measles vaccine

Ministry of Health is introducing a second measles-rubella shot for children aged 1 and a half years on the vaccination schedule in an effort to eliminate measles. According the ministry, Uganda has no current outbreak but the pockets of unvaccinated children over three years now poses a risk. The manager UNEPI, Dr. Alfred Driwale says the jab will also boost immunity of the already vaccinated children