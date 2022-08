Gov’t has only released a fraction of promised money to avert Karamoja hunger crisis

The state minister for Karamoja affairs says that so far, only 20 billion of the 135 billion shillings which the government earmarked to avert the hunger crisis in the Karamoja sub-region has been released. Agness Nandutu admitted that the financial shortages at the Treasury have affected the disbursement of the money. The Minister met members of the Presidential Affairs Committee of Parliament.