Gov’t dragged to court over excess incentives on the Coffee deal

In a similar development, City Lawyers Michael Aboneka and Henry Byansi have run to court to seek an annulment of the controversial coffee agreement with Uganda Vinci Coffee Company. The lawyers, who say they are coffee farmers, adding that they are doing this in the public interest, following concerns by small scale coffee traders and farmers, middlemen(processors and merchants) small and large coffee exporters, development partners, all of whom have not been consulted over a new policy. They now want the court to quash the agreement for being illegal and for violating the guiding principles of creating a competitive, equitable, commercialized, liberalized, in line with the National Coffee Policy of 2013 and the National Coffee Act of 2021.