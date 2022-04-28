Gov't constructs port at Kanara to boost trade, business

In a bid to enable the smooth running of businesses and also boost trade between Uganda and neighboring DR Congo, the government of Uganda through the Ministry of Works and Transport has constructed a Border Port at Kanara Town Council in Ntoroko District linking Uganda to the DRC through Lake Albert. The Minister of State for Transport, Hon. Fred Byamukama maintains that this port has been constructed to solely boost trade between Uganda and her neighbor DRC.