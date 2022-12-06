Gov’t concerned at equal opportunity commission budget

Government Ministries Departments and Agencies could miss out on budget appropriation for failing to submit their plans and budgets to the Equal Opportunities Commission for gender and equity assessment. According to the Uganda Budget Cycle, the Equal Opportunities Commission ought to have started the assessment of Budget Framework Papers for gender and equity compliance by 15th November 2022. This exercise is planned to see the commission study all plans and budgets of government departments, ministries and agencies to find out whether they cater for all vulnerable categories of people (Women, Persons with disabilities, Older persons, ethnic minorities, the youth, people living with chronic illnesses among other). However, to date, only two programmes, Legislature, oversight and representation under parliament and Community Mobilisation and Mindset Change under the Ministry of Gender out of 20 have submitted their Budget Framework Paper.