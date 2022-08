Gov’t commits to preserve the tiger population

2022 is an important year for tiger conservation, as it is the Year of the Tiger in the Lunar calendar. It is also a critical year for biodiversity as the world’s governments prepare to make ambitious commitments to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030 under the UN’s Post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. Uganda 3 years ago introduced a pair of Tigers which are found at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre.