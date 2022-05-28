Gov’t calls on nurses to end strike action

Information Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi has repeated a call to the Nurses and Midwives, currently on strike to halt their industrial action and return to work as the government gets set to increase their salaries. Dr Baryomunsi added that the strike was uncalled for since different stakeholders in the health sector were considered under plans in the national budget to have their remuneration increased. However, the nurses continue with their industrial action in various government hospitals across the country.