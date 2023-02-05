Gov’t calls for more training for land surveyors,valuers

Urban Development State Minister Mario Obiga Kania has asked for more training and an increase in capacity for land acquisition experts and valuers to reduce refugee settlement conflicts in government projects. Kania says conflicts arise between individuals due to a shortage of knowledge and information on procedures hence conflicts. His call came as he presided over the conclusion of a training session for 30 land valuers, who had undertaken a land acquisition course at the institute of surveys and land management in Entebbe.