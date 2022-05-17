Gov’t allocates UGX400bn for health workers’ improved pay

The permanent secretary at the ministry of finance, Ramathan Goobi says the government has allocated UGX400B in the budget for the enhancement of the salaries of health workers. The health personnel under an umbrella body Allied Health Professionals' Association Alliance went on strike on Monday in protest of the failure by the government to enhance their salaries. Ggoobi told the media on Tuesday that the phase of the salary enhancements is planned to take care of the striking science teachers too.