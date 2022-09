Gov’t admits PDM funds will be disbursed in bits

The Finance Ministry said it will now release the 100-million-shilling parish development model funds in instalments as the government is now short of funds. This means each parish will receive just 25 million shillings each quarter to benefit those SACCOs that are ready. Some MPs have reacted to this development, some thinking it could be the failure of the sought-for program to lift subsistence farmers out of poverty.