Gov’t admits critical errors in PDM programme

The Ministry of Finance has admitted that it erred in phasing out special funds, including farmers' inputs under NAADS and for coffee seedlings, in anticipation of the Parish Development Model funds. This follows delays in the release of the Parish Development model funds, yet the planting season is underway. Amos Lugoloobi, State Minister for Finance, says they are reviewing this decision in order to reinstate the fund.