Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Two knocked dead after overnight prayers in Jinja
  • 2 National Police shoot two suspected thugs dead in Jinja
  • 3 National Nebbi Bishop Emeritus Martin Luluga dead
  • 4 National Student loses hand to tear gas canister in police, Umeme operation
  • 5 Insight Court doubts postmortem 2