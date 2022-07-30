GOOD GOVERNANCE: RDCs complete one week training in supervision

The National Resistance Movement National Vice Chairperson, Hajji Moses Kigongo, has urged Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) to always embrace discipline and transparency while serving in their positions. The call came as he presided over the closure of a one-week orientation course at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi, yesterday. Kigongo asked the Commissioners to desist from corruption. The programme was called to empower the RDCs on how to manage government programmes in their areas, including the Parish Development Model. Security Minister Jim Muhwezi also called on the participants to be mindful of the situation in their jurisdictions.