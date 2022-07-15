GONE TOO SOON: Friends and relatives mourn Michael Betungura

The mood was sombre as relatives met at Club Obligatto and later, St Stephen’s Church Vitara, to plan for the funeral of Bewatte Betungura, a student of Uganda Christian University who was murdered at Makerere University last evening during campaigns for the guild presidency. Betungura, who was eulogised by friends and relatives as an upcoming star of Mitooma district, was the first of the six children of Benson Mucunguzi, a headteacher of Kamwenge Primary School in Kamwenge district.