Gogonyo by-election to go ahead despite opposition candidates' withdrawal

The Electoral Commission EC will conduct the election for a new MP for Gogongyo County in spite of the fact that only one candidate is standing. Just a few hours after the NUP flag bearer Joseph Okoboi Opolot withdrew, independent candidate Issa Taligoola pulled out. The EC says it is yet to receive official communication from the NUP party secretariat over Okoboi's withdrawal.