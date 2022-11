GGABA SEMINARY AT 50: Celebration seminary celebrates a half century

Dozens of bishops and other church leaders have gathered at St Mary's National Seminary to mark 50 years of its existence. The celebrations are being led by Bishop Anthony Zziwa of Kiyinda Mityana diocese, who is also the chairman of the Episcopal Conference. They have also been joined by the Papal to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco. The seminary has produced over 2,000 priests and 19 bishops during its existence.