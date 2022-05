Getting to know more about the composers of Martyrs’ hymns

Most of the songs about the Uganda Martyrs have been composed by Catholic musicians, probably because the Catholic church cherishes the martyrs beyond the 3rd of June when they are commemorated. Surprisingly, there are many composers in the Anglican church who remain unmentioned and yet they composed songs that turned into classics. Solomon Kaweesa reports that these composers have songs about the martyrs that have not been popularized.