Germany donates crime fighting equipment to Uganda Police

The German Federal Police has donated 14 motorcycles to the Uganda Police Forensic Department. Police Chief Political Commissar Asan Kasingye says they have a history of cooperation with the Germans and have been training in criminal investigation, cyber security, counter-terrorism and applications of advanced forensic techniques. Hans Von Schroeder the deputy head of mission of the federal republic of Germany says the police need good equipment to execute their duty.