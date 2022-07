GEOLOGIST TRAINING: Makerere in new deal with Wagagai to improve skills

Makerere University has signed a memorandum of understanding with Wagagai mining company to skill their mining engineering students. The MOU signed by the Vice Chancellor of Makerere University professor Barnabas Wanangwe and the general manager of Wagagai gold mining company, Tan Juchang will see the students benefit from specialized training in mining operations.