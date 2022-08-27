Gen Tumwine to be buried on Tuesday

By Joseph Tumwesigye More by this Author

Having played a vital role in NRM’s upbringing and serving in various capacities as a leader, the late Gen Elly Tumiwne will be accorded a national send off.

The former Minister for Security, who died from lung cancer on Thursday, will be be buried on Tuesday 30th August 2022 at his home in Rwebikoma, Kazo District, according to a stament from the ICT Minister, Chris Baryomunsi.

The people of Rwebikoma have spoken of him as as irreplaceable and a man who played a big role in the area’s of development and have been preparing for the arrival of his body since news of his death broke.

Before his funeral, National prayers for the bush-war general will be held at the Kololo Independence grounds on Monday 29th August 2022, the statement from Baryomunsi reads.

Tuwmine’s body will not be taken to parliament, despite having served as army representative and later as ex-officio (Minister for Security) from 1996 to June 2021.

However, Members of Parliament observed a moment of silence in honour of the former Security minister, Gen Elly Tumwine, at Parliament on August 25. Legislators eulogised the first commander of the National Resistance Army as a committed revolutionary, who served his country diligently, particularly on issues of security.

On Sunday, there will be an official vigil at the General’s home in Nakasero, Kampala.