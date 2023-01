Gen Saleh urges locals to invest in Kapeeka industrial park

The patron of Operation Wealth Creation, Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho has urged the residents of Kapeeka Sub County in Luweero District to consider working in the Kapeeka industrial park, which they had deliberately refused to work in. He was surprised by the number of non-residents, who are employed by the park with just 2% of locals. Gen Salim Saleh made the remarks during the launch of the Diamond Trust Bank Branch in Luweero.