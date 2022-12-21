Gen. Saleh cautions NRM members over presidency talk

The Presidential Advisor on military matters, General Caleb Akandwanaho commonly called Salim Saleh, has revealed that the NRM’s Central Executive Committee has the sole power to decide who will contest the NRM party’s flag in the forthcoming 2026 General elections. This comes in light of talk about a protracted fight between President Museveni and his son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba who are being endorsed by different groups to run for the presidency in 2026. However, Gen. Salim Saleh, says the various factions are wasting their time. Saleh made the revelations while speaking at the Nakaseke District End of Year party at the District headquarters in Butalangu town.