Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Russia's Foreign Minister reassures Egypt on grain deliveries
  • 2 National Patient dies after ambulance overturns en route to Mulago hospital
  • 3 National Traffic officers wrestle, disarm UPDF soldier in Kampala
  • 4 National Man climbs electricity pylon in Kampala in suspected suicide attempt
  • 5 National I cannot share podium with DP Ruto, says Odinga