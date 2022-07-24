Gen. Museveni commissions new houses for UPDF

President Museveni has today commissioned 102 Special Forces Command (SFC) officers housing units at the Julius Kambarage Nyerere quarters at Lunyo in Entebbe Municipality. The housing units were constructed by the SFC Engineering Unit. Construction had started on March 28, 2022 and were completed within three months. Each housing unit has three bedrooms, a living room and is self-contained with a kitchen and store. Each three-bedroom house cost Shs71 million. The units were constructed with funding from the Government of Uganda.