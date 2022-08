Gen Elly Tumwine succumbed to cancer in a hospital in Nairobi

The news that former Security Minister Gen. Elly Tumwine had been taken ill and admitted to the hospital started coming in about two weeks ago. This morning, it was announced that he had passed on in a hospital in Nairobi. Following the announcement of Tumwine’s death by President Museveni, UPDF spokesperson Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye spoke to journalists at the defence headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala.