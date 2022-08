Gen. Elly Tumwine's body returned home

A day after he was pronounced dead, the body of former security minister Gen. Elly Tumwine has been returned home. Gen. Elly Tumwine died from lung cancer after over two weeks of treatment at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. His body was returned home aboard Kenya Airways. As IVAN WALUNYOLO reports, current Security Minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi was at Entebbe Airport to receive the body of his predecessor.