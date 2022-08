Gen Elly Tumwine leaves a towering legacy

The former Minister for Security and Presidential Advisor on Security, Lt Gen Elly Tumwine passed on today in a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. In a message posted on his Twitter handle, President Yoweri Museveni said Tumwine breathed his last at 5.46am. He had been suffering from lung cancer. Two weeks ago, Tumwine had been rushed to Nairobi in critical condition. As one of the few remaining revolutionaries, Tumwine leaves a towering legacy.