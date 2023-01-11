FUNDING TOURISM SECTOR: Lawmakers concerned about budget cuts

Members of Parliament sitting on the trade and tourism committee have committed to pursue the reinstatement of the grossly-cut budget for the tourism sector in the 2023/24 financial year. The drop in the budget is from 195 billion shillings allocated in this financial year 2022/23 to 89 billion shillings. The permanent secretary at the ministry of tourism Doreen Katusiime says that with the allocation, agencies within the ministry cannot take care of the wages.