Funding shortfall to affect education in refugee settlements

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Uganda needs USD 47.8 million to be able to continue extending education services to refugees in Uganda. According to the country representative Mathew Crentsil, a fall in donor funding has placed at risk the continuation of these services in most refugee settlements where they are being offered. Currently, over 486,000 learners as well as 100,000 learners from host communities are benefiting from the current education services.